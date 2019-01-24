

Chart-topping group Rudimental have claimed their close pal Ed Sheeran is yet to tie the knot with fiancee Cherry Seaborn, despite him hinting at secretly tying the knot.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker seemingly claimed he had already married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn - whom he got engaged to in 2017 - but the chart-topping group, who collaborated with Ed on 'Bloodstream' and 'Lay It All On Me', have revealed they've been invited to the 27-year-old singer/songwriter's nuptials, which they say will take place later this year.

Band member Piers Aggett said: "We did get an invite to the wedding an I am looking forward to it.

"He had to invite us after we said we'll crash it, we'll have a drink with him and celebrate his amazing day."

And his bandmate Kesi Dryden even suggested they could DJ for the couple.

He added to the Daily Star newspaper: "There's no way that we are going to the wedding and we won't be DJing.

"He hasn't asked, it's just what happens at some point.

"I'm pretty sure it will be fun. Ed's got a lot of friends and he's a nice guy."

Ed hinted he may have already tied the knot after admitting he "never" does anything "too public anyway" during an interview last August.

When asked by Access about when his nuptials are, the flame-haired star merely shrugged and pointed to what appeared to be a wedding band on his ring finger, and then when quizzed on how he "managed to sneak that one", he replied: "Well, I never really do anything too public anyway."

The 'Perfect' singer also remained coy about whether or not his wedding has already happened by shrugging once again when asked in another interview if he had married, and admitted small nuptials have "a good vibe".

He said: "I don't like large groups of people at the best of times so ... I never wanted a wedding that was lots of people."

Ed had got people guessing about his marital status when got people talking about the possibly of a secret ceremony in February.

He was spotted wearing a potential wedding ring on his hand, but later confirmed it was his engagement ring, and admitted the presence of the band will mean "nobody will know" when they have got hitched.

He said at the time: "We didn't get secretly married, no, she made me this ring out of silver clay, so we were both kinda wearing rings.

"It also means that nobody will know when we have got married."