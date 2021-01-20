Ed Westwick & his SA girlfriend Tamara Francesconi live it up in Mzansi

Former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick seems to be soaking up the African sun with his long time model bae, Tamara Francesconi.

The actor has been sharing a variety of pictures on his Instagram page of him at various places in SA.

On December 30, Westwick checked into the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg with Francesconi, next the two visited the Lion Sands Game Reserve on January 2, where Westwick shared an interview he did with a photographer and field guide.

In the interview Westwick said that it’s his second time at Lion Sand and this time he brought two friends along who have never done a safari before.

“It’s exciting from two angles for me. I’m back in the bush again, which I love and then I get to see my friends who will experience it for the first time.