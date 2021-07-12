Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence's kids are dating

Eddie Murphy's son is dating Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin Lawrence has revealed on Instagram. The “Boomerang” co-stars' offspring, Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, confirmed they are a couple in a selection of sweet images of them together which were shared to Instagram.

Jasmin took to the photo-sharing site over the weekend to share two photos of herself and her boyfriend in honour of his 32nd birthday. She captioned the pictures: "Happy birthday, my love! I’m so incredibly blessed to know you, to love you, and to have you by my side. Cheers to many more blessings, laughs, and beautiful memories! I love you so much!!(sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Page Lawrence (@jasmin_lawrence)

Although the pair's relationship has only just come to light, Eric declared himself to be "head over heels in love" with the 25-year-old beauty last month. He wrote: "Head over heels in LOVE with YOU @jasmin_lawrence [heart emojis] #myotherhalf #equallyyoked #iloveyou (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️ERIC MURPHY (@ericmurphy777) Eric is Eddie's eldest son with former partner Paulette McNeely, while Martin has Jasmine with his ex-wife Patricia Southall. Eddie has 10 children and previously described them as the "brightest part" of his life.

Joking about how many of his kids are now adults but not "old", he said: "None of my children are gray and balding... "The brightest part of my life is my kids. My relationship with them, and my world revolves around them - even the old, gray bald ones." And ahead of turning 60 earlier this year, the 'Nutty Professor' actor admitted his family were his main focus these days.

He said: "I am going to be 60 in April and I have all these babies. I love fatherhood. “The whole idea of being out there and doing three movies a year, that s*** is over ... I found over and over again and along the way I realised that if you put your children first you never make a bad decision.” The “Beverly Hills Cop” star went on to gush over his brood – who range in age from two to 32 – whom he feels “blessed” to be a father to.