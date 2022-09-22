Elizabeth Chambers has been "going through hell" since the accusations against Armie Hammer surfaced. Watch video

The 40-year-old TV star was married to the “Call Me By Your Name” actor - who is currently under investigation for alleged sex crimes and was the subject of the tell all documentary “House of Hammer” - from 2010 until 2020 and "stands in solidarity" with any of his alleged victims. She said: "I consider myself a feminist and stand in solidarity with anyone who has been a victim of any sort and hope they find healing. I'm not being here, like, 'My life is amazing,' because it's been hell for a long time. They say, 'When you're going through hell, keep on going,'" she reflected. Watch video:

"It's so cliché, but you have to work through it. You can't numb it and you can't pretend it doesn't exist. Call in every resource, ask for help, tell people what you need. And if they're not going to be there for you, then they're not your people." The BIRD Bakery founder - who has children Harper, seven, and five-year-old Ford with her ex-husband - went on to explain that she did not intend to watch the docuseries when it premiered back in August but ended up doing so and was "surprised" by what she saw. She told E! News: "I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me.

