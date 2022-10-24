Elizabeth Debicki starts filming controversial ‘The Crown’ scenes of Princess Diana’s final night

Elizabeth Debicki has started filming controversial scenes showing Princess Diana’s final night for “The Crown”. The actress, 32, was seen in a grey suit and black top in Barcelona at the weekend – the same outfit worn by the royal hours before she was killed in a Paris tunnel car crash in 1997 when she was 36 years old.

Story continues below Advertisement

She was also seen with Khalid Abdalla, 40, who plays Egyptian film producer Dodi Al-Fayed, killed in the crash with his and Diana’s driver. Diana was famously captured on CCTV footage in the grey outfit at the Ritz Hotel the night she died. Local media in Barcelona reported “The Crown” would be recording the events leading up to Diana’s ill-fated 1997 trip to Paris when she died in an underpass, with Catalan daily newspaper “El Periodico” saying: “The scene filmed is the fatal car accident Lady Di suffered.”

But Netflix has insisted the crash itself will not be shown in the series, with the streamer saying: “The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown.” Filming for series six of the Netflix drama had been temporarily halted following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, but the crew have spent the last few weeks back at work across Europe. It is also thought the series will feature Dodi in St Tropez with Kelly Fisher, his former girlfriend who claimed she was due to marry the son of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed days after photos emerged of him on a yacht with the Princess.

Story continues below Advertisement