Elizabeth Hurley's ex Steve Bing dies at 55

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Elizabeth Hurley's ex Steve Bing and the father of her son Damian, 18, has died aged 55. Law enforcement sources have told TMZ the screenwriter and former partner of Elizabeth Hurley - who he shares son Damian Hurley, 18, with - passed away after falling from an apartment building in Los Angeles' Century City neighbourhood. Steve's publicist Michelle Bega confirmed his death to Sky News, admitting she was "overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event". The screenwriter co-wrote 2003 comedy movie "Kangaroo Jack" and he financed Tom Hanks 2004 film "The Polar Express" to the tune of a reported $100 million, nearly half the production cost. He also executive produced Sylvester Stallone movie "Get Carter" in 2000, and produced "Hotel Noir" in 2012.

Former US president Bill Clinton is among those to have paid tribute to him.

He tweeted: "I loved Steve Bing very much. He had a big heart, and he was willing to do anything he could for the people and causes he believed in. I will miss him and his enthusiasm more than I can say, and I hope he's finally found peace."

Steve - who also had daughter Kira Bonder with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder - met actress Elizabeth in 2000, and following a brief split in 2001 they reconciled and had Damian in April 2002.

However, he once claimed he may not have been Damian's father.

He said in a statement: "Ms Hurley and I were not in an exclusive relationship when she became pregnant. It is her choice to be a single mother.

"If indeed I am the father, I will be an extremely involved and responsible parent."

But Elizabeth, 55, insisted the pair were "still very much happy together" when she found out she was expecting Damian.

She said: "I loved Stephen enormously during the 18 months we were together.

"Contrary to erroneous reports, we were still very much happy together when I discovered I was pregnant."

It was later confirmed that Steve was Damian's dad, following a DNA test.

Elizabeth and Steve's lawyers said in a statement: "Recently conducted tests have shown that Steve Bing is the biological father of Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian Charles Hurley."