Elle Fanning compares herself to others on Instagram

Elle Fanning can't help comparing herself to other people on Instagram. The 24-year-old actress is aware that the social media platform features images of "unattainable beauty" and she believes the constant exposure to "fake" imagery is taking a toll on young people's mental health.

She said: "Social media is even more of a thing now than it was then. “The comparative nature of it, the striving towards certain beauty standards… I’m still on Instagram all the time, looking at all these images of other girls and comparing myself. “A lot of these images are fake, doctored or very well curated, so you can go down this rabbit hole of unattainable beauty, trending body shapes, what’s in and out of style.

Watch video: “That constant comparing can be so damaging to young people and their mental health.” The “Great” actress has set up a production company, Lewellen Pictures, with her older sister Dakota Fanning and she thinks their different natures complement each other well.

She told the i newspaper: “There are home videos of us creating intricate, elaborate scenarios and dressing up. We didn’t care about people watching us – it was for ourselves and our favourite thing to do when we were young. “Now we talk about the same things – we just don’t fight over clothes so much. Dakota’s very observant, she has a photographic memory and did amazing in school. She’s very booksmart, logical and intelligent… I’m a bit more ‘wooo’ and up in the clouds, but she can interpret that for me.” Elle recently consulted a psychic and was surprised at how accurate the reading was.

