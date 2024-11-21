Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are leaving ‘Trump’s dump’ after US election results

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have decided to leave the United States and settle in England. The couple were reportedly "very disillusioned" with President-elect Donald Trump's victory and have decided "to get the hell out" of the US.

The couple, who were married in 2008, plan to sell their house in Montecito, California and settle in a new home in the Cotswolds region in South West England, about two hours from London. Ellen was among the high-profile donors for Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsing her on social media after she was nominated to replace President Joe Biden in July. She had interviewed Harris in April, before her being nominated, where she faced backlash from followers, including comments such as “The most unqualified candidate in the history of elections” and “God her laugh is hard to take.

“Here's hoping she loses and you go to jail”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@ellendegeneres) The former talk show personality posted on Instagram at the time; "There’s nothing more powerful than a woman whose time has come!! I can’t wait for @KamalaHarris to be our next president."

The 66-year-old stepped away from the spotlight in recent years. In 2022, she ended her daytime series The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 19 seasons after internal allegations of creating a toxic work environment. After Donald Trump’s re-election, his supporters have flooded DeGeneres's social media with posts asking when she was leaving the USA. @Vcartwright223: Thanks for leaving don’t come back 😂

@grimkeaper: I’m voting for Trump bc of ppl like u @Ultrarunnertom: She knows she’s not welcome back right!? @Neecie305: Good Riddance