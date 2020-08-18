Ellen DeGeneres apologises to staff for being 'impatient and short'

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly apologised to staff on her talk show in a video conference call if they felt she had been unkind and impatient. The 62-year-old presenter held an emotional video conference with the team from her self-titled talk show to announce the departures of Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman following an investigation by WarnerMedia into claims of a "toxic" workplace. And during the call, Ellen admitted to her team she "wasn't perfect" and vowed to learn from her "mistakes", before apologising to anyone who felt she hadn't treated them as well as she should. A source told People magazine that Ellen said: "I'm a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes. "I'm hearing that some people felt that I wasn't kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologise to anybody if I've hurt your feelings in any way."

The 'Finding Dory' star has pledged to make the set of the show a "better" place to work, while programme bosses are making major changes behind-the-scenes.

Another source said: "Ellen was emotional, she was emphatic about making it better and making herself more available.

"She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologised if that was ever seen as hurtful.

"They're putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They're family."

Ellen explained to the staff she had been "dying" to see them but had been unable to due to the investigation.

The source added: "She really wanted them to hear from her that this is a reset, things are changing and things are going to be better moving forward. And she's committed to that."

Ellen had not been accused of any wrongdoing, but she recently sent a letter of apology to her staff, which caused backlash after Brad Garrett - who appeared on the chat show six times between 2004 and 2007 - accused her of treating some people on the programme "horribly".

A number of celebrities - including the likes of Katy Perry and Kevin Hart - have spoken out to defend her after 'Everybody Loves Raymond' star Brad took aim at her.

The 60-year-old actor wrote: "Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow. Know more than one who were treated horribly by her. Common knowledge."