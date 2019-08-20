Ellen Degeneres. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Ellen Degeneres has praised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "down-to-earth" and "compassionate", after they came under fire for travelling via private jet.



Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan came under fire from Labour MP Teresa Pearce over the weekend after they jetted to the south of France just two-days after flying to Ibiza, as she claimed the royals needed to "lead by example" on environmental issues instead of taking environmentally damaging flights.





But now, US talk show host Ellen has leapt to the royal couple's defence, saying the pair are some of the "most down-to-earth and compassionate people" she's ever met.





The 61-year-old star tweeted: "Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you're trying to do is make the world better."

Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better. pic.twitter.com/226pRO1fj1 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 19, 2019

Ellen's message of support comes after Sir Elton John also defended the couple - who have three-month-old son Archie together - as he said it was his home in Nice, France, they were travelling to, and claimed he provided them with the jet, which he insisted was made carbon neutral.





In a series of tweets, he wrote: "I am deeply distressed by today's distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's private stay at my home in Nice last week.





"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.





"To support Prince Harry's commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint TM.





"I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan's commitment to charity and I'm calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.





"Elton (sic)"





In Teresa's original comments, she urged Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, to live up to their reputation as eco warriors by considering their carbon footprint.





She said: "Given the position they have taken publicly about being responsible on climate change, this does seem an anomaly which they should look at.





"It's up to all of us to cut our carbon emissions, and the number of flights we take a year. That is really important - and someone as high profile as that should lead by example.



