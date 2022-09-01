Ellie Goulding and Tems to be honoured at BMI London Awards

Ellie Goulding is set to be honoured with the BMI President’s Award at the 2022 BMI London Awards. The “Easy Lover” hitmaker is set to be recognised for her “contributions to the art of music and songwriting” at the ceremony at London’s Savoy Hotel on October 3.

Multi-platinum-selling pop star Goulding, 35, already has 16 BMI awards to her name, and she joins the likes of Jay Kay of Jamiroquai, Noel Gallagher, Imagine Dragons, P!nk and Brian Wilson as recipients of the prestigious President's Award. Watch video: The private bash will also see acclaimed singer, songwriter, and producer Tems - who is known for her collaborations with Drake and WizKid - bestowed with the BMI Impact Award for "ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music“.

She follows in the footsteps of RAYE and Arlo Parks. BMI Vice President, Creative, Europe, Shirin Foroutan, said: "We're thrilled to be back in person at the Savoy celebrating our BMI family of UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers. "In addition, we're so proud to honour the extraordinary talent of Ellie Goulding with BMI's President's Award. Ellie's defining voice in music and philanthropic efforts have touched so many, and we can't wait to celebrate her.

“We also feel very fortunate to honour internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Tems for the global impact she's making on the future of music. “It will be a very special evening, and we look forward to acknowledging the achievements of all of the 2022 BMI London Award winners." This year's winners of The Million-Air Awards, Song of the Year, and awards for Pop, Dance, Film, Television and Cable Television Music will be presented on the night.