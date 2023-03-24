Ellie Goulding drops ‘sensual’ new tune ‘By the End of the Night’

Ellie Goulding has shared the euphoric dance-pop tune, “By the End of the Night”. Following the success of her and Calvin Harris’s trance hit “Miracle”, the pop star has given fans another taste of her hotly-awaited LP “Higher Than Heaven”.

The “Lights” hitmaker, 36, admits the song provides her with a “sensual escape” and she hopes it has the same uplifting effect on her fans. Watch video: Speaking of the track, Goulding said: “I feel like we’ve all been through such a lot over the last few years, we’re still processing everything.

“I don’t know if it’s just me but I feel like we need music that uplifts us and makes us feel good and that’s exactly how I feel about ‘By The End Of The Night’. “It gives me a sense of euphoric, sensual escape, like being on a dance floor on another planet … something that was definitely appealing back in the late 1980s … where this track could have easily come from!” “Higher Than Heaven” is releasing on April 7.

The follow-up to 2020s “Brightest Blue” also features the released singles “Easy Lover”, “Let it Die” and “Like A Saviour”. Goulding has admitted “Miracle” came “out of the blue” and she almost missed out on the collaboration by “playing it a bit too cool”. She said: “This one came slightly out of the blue. He said that he had the track and immediately thought of me for it. Calvin doesn’t like to mess around so he sent the song in the next message