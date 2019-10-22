Legendary singer Elton John recently released memoir "Me" has stunned readers with a no-holds-barred account of his hedonistic lifestyle at the height of his fame.
He says he was consumed by addiction for years and would binge on cocaine "until I was absolutely certain there was no cocaine anywhere in the vicinity."
Before acknowledging that drug abuse was slowly killing him, John says he looked to cocaine to fuel his insatiable sexual appetite, reports mirror.co.uk.
"I found it was an aphrodisiac, which is strange, because for most people it kills the erection side of things completely," he writes.
"Never a problem for me, I'm afraid. Quite the opposite. If I took enough coke I could stay hard for days," he added.