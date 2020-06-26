Elton John's ex Renate Blauel launches legal action against him

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Sir Elton John's ex-wife Renate Blauel, who he was married to from 1984 to 1988, is seeking a High Court injunction against him. The 67-year-old sound engineer - who largely stays out of the spotlight - filed a legal application last week for a High Court injunction against the 73-year-old singer. According to The Guardian newspaper, the reason for the injunction application - which is often made for privacy matters - is unclear, but Renate's lawyer has confirmed a filing has been made and admitted to the publication she is "hoping to resolve it amicably". Elton's representatives have declined to comment. The music legend was married to Renate from 1984 to 1988, after the pair met when he was recording his 1983 album "Too Low For Zero", which featured hit singles "I'm Still Standing" and "I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues".

They tied the knot a year later while he was touring Australia.

Elton - who later announced he is gay, and he is now married to David Furnish, with whom he has children Zachary, nine, and seven-year-old Elijah - claimed in his book he had invited Renate to meet his kids, but she "didn't want to" and he "respects" her decision.

In his autobiography, 'Me: Elton John', published last year, he wrote: "I'd broken the heart of someone I loved and who loved me unconditionally, someone I couldn't fault in any way.

"Despite all the pain, there was no acrimony involved at all.

"I saw her once after we divorced ... When I had children, I invited her to Woodside [his home] because I wanted her to meet them; I wanted to see her, I wanted her to be part of our lives, and us part of hers, in some way.

"But she didn't want to, and I didn't push the issue. I have to respect how she feels."

Elton also wrote about his first marriage on Instagram in 2017 while he was touring Australia again, admitting he had "so much love and admiration" for Renate, but he had "denied who [he] really was" when he was with her.

He shared: "I'm so excited to be back in Australia for a series of shows. Many years ago, I chose Australia for my wedding to a wonderful woman for whom I have so much love and admiration.

"I wanted more than anything to be a good husband, but I denied who I really was, which caused my wife sadness, and caused me huge guilt and regret.

"To be worthy of someone's love, you have to be brave enough and clear eyed enough to be honest with yourself and your partner.

"Almost 24 years ago, I met the person with whom I could be fully myself. When we married in 2014, it felt like that fact was accepted by the world.

"For David and I, being able to openly love and commit to one another, and for that to be recognised and celebrated is what makes life truly worth living. That acceptance and support makes us want to be as kind, responsible and productive members of society, as well as the best parents, that we can be.

"I love Australia. I love its spirit, its lack of pretence, its passion. I hope it can embrace the honesty and courage that seeks gay marriage as an expression not of desire but of love. #loveislove #marriageequality @davidfurnish (sic)"