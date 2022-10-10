Emeli Sandé could release music with her fiancée

Emeli Sandé and her pianist fiancée Yoana Karemova have talked about releasing a joint love album. The “Next to Me” hitmaker just got engaged to the musician and they could collaborate on music together in the future.

She said: “We have spoken about maybe putting out an album or a collection of songs that have just come naturally from the love. “It’s great for us to be coming from two separate worlds. Watch video:

“She brings so much knowledge in music theory and through singing and my melodies, we’ve found this really lovely middle point.” The 35-year-old star insisted she didn't feel any “pressure” to announce her relationship and come out, she just wanted to share her “joy with the world”. Sandé said during an appearance on the “That Gaby Roslin Podcast”: “I didn’t feel a pressure to share anything but it’s just that I wanted to.

“When you’re in love and happy, that’s something I naturally wanted to share. “Whether it was with a man or a woman, it wasn’t really my concern. “It was just, ‘This is the best thing that has ever happened to me, I’m super happy in love and I want to share that joy with the world’.”

The “My Kind of Love” singer revealed on September 21 that her partner proposed as she showed off a gorgeous ruby and diamond engagement ring in a post to her followers. Posting two red love hearts, she simply wrote: “I said Yes!” She was seen wearing the ring at the Terrence Higgins Trust 40th Anniversary Gala Dinner on September 15 when she and Yoana stepped out at London's Old Royal Naval College.

Sandé - who was married to university lecturer Adam Gouraguine from 2012 to 2014 - announced back in spring that she was dating the classical piano player. She later admitted she would love to have a child with her in the future. She said: “I’d love to have a child one day.