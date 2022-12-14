Emily Blunt insists she wasn’t ‘offended’ by Tom Cruise comment

Emily Blunt wasn’t “offended” when Tom Cruise told her to “stop being such a p****”. The 39-year-old actress recently revealed that the actor made the comment on the set of 2014 blockbuster Edge of Tomorrow when she wasn’t happy with the “enormous” suits they had to wear for the shoot.

Despite some people taking offence to the story, Blunt clarified to E! News: “It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me. “It didn’t. I shared the story as light-heartedly as it was meant by Tom.” She hailed the Top Gun star as a “dear friend” and revealed they still “laugh” about the exchange.

She added: “I absolutely adore Tom, he’s a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”

During this week’s episode of the Smartless podcast, Blunt got people talking after revealing how she sobbed in front of Cruise while filming Edge of Tomorrow because of their costumes. She recalled: “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them but we wanted to do it in a tactile way. “When you hear the word tactile you think that sounds nice and cosy; there was nothing cosy about these suits. It was like 85lb, it was so heavy. The first time I put it on I started to cry and (Tom) didn’t know what to do.

