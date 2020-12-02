Emma Portner 'so proud' of Elliot Page

Emma Portner is "so proud" of Elliot Page after he came out as transgender. She wrote: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world. “I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Portner (@emmaportner) And Elliot - who married Emma in 2018 - previously admitted he "feels lucky" but admits whilst there is much joy, he is "scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence".

He wrote: "Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I also ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile.

“The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence.

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering."

Elliot vowed to do all he can to "change the world for the better" for trans people.

He added: "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“ To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day:

“I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."