Kevin Hart's wife felt "publicly humiliated" by his cheating scandal.
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level's star spouse Eniko Parrish fumed at her husband in the trailer for the new Netflix docuseries, 'Don't F**k This Up'.
In a video preview of the six-part series, which will premiere on the streaming site on December 27, shows Eniko visibly angry and emotional as she tells him: "You publicly humiliated me. I just kept saying, 'How the f**k did you let that happen?'"
Kevin was devastated when a former friend allegedly tried to extort him over a video of him with another woman but he is grateful to his wife for sticking by him.