Erykah Badu. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso Africa News Agency (ANA)

Singer-songwriter Erykah Badu received mixed reactions on Saturday night after bringing up R. Kelly during a concert his hometown, Chicago. A few songs into her show, Badu took a break from her set to talk about Kelly and the controversy following the Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” that spotlighted decades of abuse allegations against the R&B singer.

“I'm sending out a prayer right now, for R. I hope he sees the light of day if he’s done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about,” she said to the crowd. “I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward."

Adding, "They're about to R. Kelly me to death on the internet, I’m like god damn,” she said. She then called for “peace” and “healing for those who were hurt, because everybody involved has been hurt and victimized in some kind of way.”

Badu faced an onslaught on backlash on social media following her comments, as Twitter called for her to be "cancelled".

its a sad fuckin day when we gotta cancel Erykah Badu man — fox 🌙 (@foxhunnnie) January 21, 2019

I’m finally understanding why so many hotep men who project toxic masculinity look to Erykah Badu cuz sis doesn’t speak for women, she speaks for them. She’s a false intellectual that’s hidden behind ditzy words and chakra crystals.

If you not for black girls, I’m not for you. pic.twitter.com/vcxBII6bfr — ✨Issa Damn Artist ✨ (@LoneArtistW) January 20, 2019

Erykah Badu has been telling who the fuck she is for years now. She doesn’t care for Black women and girls at all. Period. Badu would rather blame young girls for the actions of grown men and defend/support child rapists like R.Kelly. She is not for us. — 💋 (@MJFinesseLover) January 20, 2019

Erykah Badu gets booed after going on & on about her love for R. Kelly during Chicago show



I hate when Black people think they're so damn woke because they dress the character and make nice pro black statements but then destroy the black community by supporting sexual predator. — Mr. Weeks 🤴🏾 (@MrDane1982) January 20, 2019

Erykah Badu is a great singer and I love many of her songs, but like many fake-deep artists, she is actually quite stupid. And whenever she has the floor to speak at length about any given topic, she exposes her stupidity. — Ronse (@Ronse325) January 20, 2019

I don’t care how much I may love Erykah Badu. I cannot support her if she supports someone who abuses women. pic.twitter.com/UfuRQT497r — Harmony H. (@hardollas) January 20, 2019

While the majority were disappointed with Badu's comments, some fans felt that the message had been lost in translation.

I was at this concert last night. @fatbellybella stated that she would pray for R.Kelly and his healing and the worlds healing and now everyone is fake outraged. The people writing the blogs and the people upset weren't there and are completely taking what she said out of context — Jonelle Glori (@JonelleGlori) January 21, 2019

On Sunday night, Badu tweeted in response to the backlash she faced for the quotes on social media. “I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices... Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context” she wrote.