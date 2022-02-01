'Euphoria' co-stars Hunter Schafer, Dominic Fike fuel romance rumours

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, whose characters are involved in a love triangle on “Euphoria”, were spotted holding hands again in West Hollywood, fueling ongoing romance rumours. As per E! News, Hunter, 23, who portrays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, rocked an all-black outfit, which included a leather motorcycle jacket over a cropped zip-up hoodie, shorts and semi-sheer tights. She completed the look with tall sneakers.

Dominic, 26, coordinated in a dark ensemble of his own, which included a black tee, unzipped hoodie and black jeans. hunter schafer and dominic fike yesterday pic.twitter.com/CfCXosFVo7 — schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) January 29, 2022 This is just the latest outing for the stars, who have had media swirling with dating rumours for weeks. On January 16, Hunter and Dominic were photographed holding hands after a night out at West Hollywood hotspot Nice guy restaurant, raising speculation that they are more than just friends. Neither has commented on the status of their relationship.

Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer in Hollywood last night! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xcrQnsI04X — Dominic Fike Updates (@fikeupdates) January 17, 2022 Dominic joined the “Euphoria” cast in the show's second season, which premiered on January 9, and portrays the character Elliot, who finds himself in a love triangle with Jules and Rue (Zendaya). Before hanging out with Hunter, the singer-actor dated social media personality Shelby Tangorra and “Space Force” actor Diana Silvers.