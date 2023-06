Eva Longoria says “cancel culture” would have ended “Desperate Housewives”. The 48-year-old actress had featured in few small roles on TV and enjoyed a two-year stint on daytime soap opera “The Young and the Restless” when she landed the role of Gabrielle Solis in the comedy-drama series in 2004.

She said that while she “loves and misses” the show, it would probably wouldn’t have survived. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I love that show so much, I miss my time on the show. I miss Gabby. I miss being Gabby; she was so fun, and she said and did things I wish I could say and do. Watch video:

“I just remember pinching myself. I remember reading the script and going, ‘well, this will never go,’ because it was so different. It wasn’t a comedy and it wasn’t a drama. “Nobody knew what we were, and when we did the first table read, it was like goosebumps because it was the entire cast and it was the first time we all had met. “I don’t know if we could do the show today, I think we’d get cancelled. I mean, not cancelled on TV but like cancelled in culture because it was so groundbreaking and we said and did so many things that were shocking at the time.

“I don’t know where these ladies would be now in their life.” The “Flaim' Hot” director joked that her character “could not sleep” with yet another character on the show, which came to an end in 2012 after eight seasons, and that creator Marc Cherry did not see a revival on the cards because he thought every story possible had been told. “I could not sleep with one more person on that street, like, I was like: ‘I’ve slept with everybody. You’ve slept with everybody! We’ve exchanged husbands.’