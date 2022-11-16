Eva Mendes’s Instagram post hints at her and Ryan Gosling tying the knot

Eva Mendes has dropped a huge hint she may have married Ryan Gosling, after showing off a wrist tattoo. The 48-year-old star – who has daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with the “Barbie” actor – took to Instagram to post a picture of her inking, which reads “de gosling”.

It’s thought that Mendes – who was born in Miami to Cuban parents – may be dropping a hint that she and Gosling have tied the knot, as in Hispanic culture married women sometimes use “de”, or “of”, to add their husband’s surname to their own, meaning she could now be Eva Mendes de Gosling. Watch video: Mendes simply captioned the image with three emojis – two of black hearts, and one of crossed swords.

The “Hitch” actress has previously subtly showed off the tattoo in pictures. After one fan asked if her latest post was of a “real” inking, she replied: “ummm…it’s old. You've seen it many times [crying laughing and heart emojis] f, I love you. [heart emoji] (sic)” Mendes admitted earlier this year that she and 42-year-old Ryan find a “nice balance” in their relationship, in that he tends to cook and she cleans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) She said: “Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook. I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean’. And it just works for us. “Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen. So when I do the dishes it’s meditative for me. It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me.” The couple met on the set of crime drama film “The Place Beyond the Pines” in 2011.