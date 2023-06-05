‘Everybody Hates Chris’ star Tyler James Williams hits back at gay rumours: ‘Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this’

Actor Tyler James Williams took to Instagram to warn about the dangers of “overanalyzing” people’s behaviours amidst sexuality speculation. Williams famously began his career as a child actor where he made several appearances on Saturday Night Live and Sesame Street. A few years later he became a global star while playing the role of Chris Rock on the UPN/CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris from 2005 to 2009.

“I hope everyone reads tyler james williams’ stories and takes notes,” shared @timcqthe along with two screenshots of Williams’ post. i hope everyone reads tyler james williams’ stories and takes notes pic.twitter.com/AgWIxgYTO2 — cait atreides (@timcqthe) June 4, 2023 Williams wrote, “Usually I wouldn't address stuff like this but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me, I'm not gay; but I think the culture of trying to "find" some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person "let slip" is very dangerous.” “Overanalyzing someones behavior in an attempt to "catch" them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

Actor Tyler James Williams took to Instagram to warn about the dangers of “overanalyzing” people’s behaviours amidst sexuality speculation. Picture: Instagram Stories Screenshot He added that this also reinforced an archetype many straight men have to live under. “I've been very clear about the intentionality I try to put into using my platform to push back against those archetypes every chance that I get.” “Being straight doesn't look one way. Being gay doesn't look one way. And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues. I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.” Williams concluded his statement by wishing Happy Pride month to all queer and questioning individuals out there. “I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”