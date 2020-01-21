Ewan McGregor goes to breakfast in R1.7m Rolls-Royce









Ewan McGregor attends the LA premiere of "Doctor Sleep" at the Regency Theatre Westwood on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Actor Ewan McGregor recently made heads turn as he arrived at a breakfast joint here in a R1.7 million vintage Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II. The Hollywood star wore a pair of white trousers with a black pullover and dark trainers as he stepped out of his 1960s car, reports Daily Mail. After grabbing breakfast, he made a quick trip back to the car to feed the parking meter some change. McGregor, who is also known for his love of motorcycles, is believed to use the vintage Rolls to take his daughters to school.

On the work front, the actor is set to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi of the "Star Wars" saga in a Disney+ TV series.

The 48-year-old actor starred as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Master in the three prequel films; "The Phantom Menace", "Attack of the Clones", and "Revenge of the Sith" and it looks like he may be about to get his lightsaber back out again - 14 years after it was put into retirement - as Disney are planning to release a new instalment for its Disney+ on-demand channel.

Not much is known about the exciting project, but it's believed bosses will release details about it - including the title of the TV series, according to Deadline.

The news that McGregor has reportedly signed a contract to revisit his role will no doubt go down well with fans as they have been eagerly waiting for his comeback as Obi-Wan since Disney bought the rights to Lucasfilm in 2013.

In October, he had admitted it was hard having to lie about his planned role for four years that the show spent in development.

Production of the series, which will consist of six hour-long episodes, begins in summer 2020.