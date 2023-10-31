Ex-’SNL’ writer Kevin Brennan sparks outrage with Matthew Perry comments

Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer Kevin Brennan has doubled down on his mockery of Matthew Perry’s hot tub death. The comic, 73, sparked outrage among the ‘Friends’ actor’s fans when he posted a link on X to TMZ’s coverage of the star’s shock passing on Saturday alongside the caption: “DROWNED IN A HOT TUB. HAHAHAHA.”

Brennan, who hosts a podcast called ‘Misery Loves Company’, also responded to the outlet’s subsequent coverage of his comments, headlined: ‘Ex-SNL Writer-Comedian Kevin Brennan Mocks Matthew Perry's Death’. He said on Sunday: “I didn’t mock it. I just thought it was funny. But I do love it when junkies die.” When a social media user asked Brennan: “Why is drowning in a hot tub funny?” he replied: “Because it’s not very deep.”

Brennan then took to X on Monday to ask: “Am I trending yet?” – sparking another tide of hatred over his remarks. His remarks are in huge contrast to the outpouring of grief and love for Perry that has flooded social media since he died in the jacuzzi in the backyard of his $6-million ranch-style mansion in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles aged 54. Among the latest of the celebs to pay tribute to Perry was Shannen Doherty.

The ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ actress, 52, who is battling stage four brain cancer, said on Instagram: “We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing. We played dare and Matt had to say ridiculous things to girls at the bar. “We just always had fun and supported each other. You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made-up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humour.

“Matt and I had a date and it was on Valentine’s Day. He wanted to get a reservation at a restaurant in Malibu but couldn’t so my dad got the reservation for him. “We went and he talked about my dad’s Irish persuasiveness the majority of the night. Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really.