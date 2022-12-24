Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies peacefully at his London home

File photo: Vocalist Maxi Jazz from the group Faithless perform infront of thousand of fans at Gallagher Estate, Midrand, Gauteng, South Africa. Picture. Adrian de Kock/ANA Pics

Published 22m ago

Maxi Jazz, real name Maxwell Fraser, has passed away at his South London home.

The 65-year-old singer provided lead vocals for the popular UK ensemble Faithless.

The band, comprised of Maxi Jazz, Sister Bliss and Rollo, were big in the ‘90s and released club banger hits, including their smash hit Insomnia

Confirming Fraser’s passing, Sister Bliss released a statement via his Instagram account, saying: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night.  He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways.

“He gave proper meaning and message to our music .

“He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course , a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

Faithless was formed in 1995, according to BBC.com. They went on to pioneer stadium dance music and were nominated for Best UK Dance Act at the Brit Awards in 1999 and 2002.

The group split briefly in 201l, but returned to release a new studio album almost a decade later, during the pandemic.

However, Fraser didn’t rejoin the group with the new album release, as he had already formed another band called Maxi Jazz and the E-Type Boys.

