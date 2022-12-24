Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies peacefully at his London home

Maxi Jazz, real name Maxwell Fraser, has passed away at his South London home. The 65-year-old singer provided lead vocals for the popular UK ensemble Faithless.

The band, comprised of Maxi Jazz, Sister Bliss and Rollo, were big in the ‘90s and released club banger hits, including their smash hit Insomnia’ Confirming Fraser’s passing, Sister Bliss released a statement via his Instagram account, saying: “We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully at his home in South London last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maxi Jazz (@maxijazz_official) “He gave proper meaning and message to our music . “He was also a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible. It was an honour and, of course , a true pleasure to work with him.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius.”

