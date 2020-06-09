Fall Out Boy donate R1.6m to Black Lives Matter movement

American rock group Fall Out Boy have donated R1.6 million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement. The American rock band have decided to throw their support behind the movement through the Fall Out Boy Fund, which they launched in 2017. Announcing their donation on Twitter, the band explained: "When you discover rot deep within your house you don't just paint over it. You dismantle it and rebuild a better house. "We support the black community in the struggle against racial inequality, injustice, and police brutality by committing $100,000 (R1.6 million) from the Fall Out Boy Fund this summer. "We realize this is a marathon not a sprint and plan to continue and expand our support. (sic)"

Various well-known artists have pledged their support to the Black Lives Matter movement in recent weeks, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

For instance, BTS - the South Korean boy band - and their record label recently donated R16.7 million to the campaign.

The band and Big Hit Entertainment threw their financial support behind the movement earlier this month in light of anti-racism protests.

Kailee Scales, the managing director for Black Lives Matter, subsequently said: "Black people all over the world are in pain at this moment from the trauma of centuries of oppression.

"We are moved by the generosity of BTS and allies all over the world who stand in solidarity in the fight for Black lives."

BTS' fanbase subsequently matched their R16.7 million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The fans raised the eye-watering sum in just 24 hours after the #MatchAMillion initiative was launched by Twitter user @Monosplaylist with the help of One In An Army - a BTS fan collective.