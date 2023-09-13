Family confirms death of afrobeats star Mohbad

Afrobeats star Mohbad has died aged 27. It is not yet known how the Nigerian musician, born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Alabama, passed away.

His family confirmed the death of the singer on Tuesday night on Instagram, saying: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today, the 12th of September, 2023. “Mohbad was Light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOHBAD 💡🕯 (@iammohbad) “Imole is finally at Peace.” Mohbad’s death has left his legions of fans stunned, with tributes from them flooding the web in the wake of his family’s announcement.

A music executive also confirmed the Nigerian rapper’s death, saying on X: “Confirmed. Mohbad is dead. Sad, sad day. R.I.P. (broken heart emoji.)”

The singer was renowned for his baritone and songs, including ‘Ask About Me’, ‘Pariwo’ and ‘Peace’. Joey Akan, founder of Afrobeats Intelligence, said on X: “Last time I saw Mohbad, we were in an apartment, a recording camp working on song selection for his last EP. “Man gave me a weird sweet red wine, and we had a little good-natured argument over the final songs to make the project and the length of the EP. Rest in peace man.”