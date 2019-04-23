Britney Spears. Picture: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

US singer Britney Spears, who checked into a mental health institute about a month ago, is reportedly been held against her will. On Monday, April 22, Billboards reported that Britney’s fans reportedly held a protest in LA, demanding that the star be released from the mental wellness facility following claims that she has been held against her will.

Fans were seen holding placards written ‘Truth will set her free’ and ‘In Godney we trust’ ‘Free Britney’.

On Thursday, April 18, Wendy Williams also reported that the star had "put a pause on her Vegas residency" as she was fighting in hard to deal with her father Jamie Spears' illness.

According to Wendy, an anonymous caller who claims he used to work used on Britney's legal team left the following message the 'Britney cam Podcast'.

"Britney has been in been in a mental facility since mid January...she didn't want to go, from what I understand this was not the decision she made. at all," said the caller.

However TMZ’s recent report alleged that the "Toxic" star got a day pass on Sunday to spend time with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The publication reported that the star only spent a day outside the facility as she went back the same day.

TMZ also rejected the claims that the star was not forced into the health facility. “We're told Britney is the one who said she wanted to go.

The publication also alleges Britneys’ father did not want his daughter to go to the facility because he thought it would leak out to the media and he felt there were better ways of solving her issues.

In January the star took informed her fans on social media that she will be cancelling her new show, revealing that her father was so ill, he “almost died”.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say.

"I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died.

"We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."