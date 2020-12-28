Fans react to Davido and Burna Boy’s alleged brawl

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy and Davido allegedly clashed in Ghana over the weekend. It is reported that the musicians got into a fight in Accra. Ghanaian blogger Gh Hyper posted on Instagram a video of Davido leaving the club. On the video, Davido looked angry and there were people who were trying to grab him, possibly to calm him down. Davido and Burna Boy exchanging blows @ Twist night club pic.twitter.com/wqeoi4XrCJ — Eugene O’Brien (@eclocks23) December 28, 2020 Gh Hyper claimed that guests ran for their lives when they saw the Naija acts get into a fight.

They wrote: “Breaking news: Burna Boy and Davido Exchange Blows Inside Twist Night Club. Guests Run For Their Life.

“Immediately I Saw Burna And His Boys, I Told A Friend Burna Is Looking For Trouble And It Happened Like A Movie.

“Low Battery So I Don’t Have Videos Yet. Really Disappointed In These Multiple-Award Winning Naija Acts. 😒😒😒.”

Since then, the music stars have been trending on Naija Twitter and this is how their fans reacted:

“I heard Davido and Burna boy fought last night, lol David and Goliath part 2,” commented @ffrancis.

Another Twitter user, @boboye_ak said: “If Davido really fought Burna Boy, then he wouldn't be the first David to have fought a Giant.”

“I can see Davido jumping to hit Burna forgetting Burna is twice as tall,” added @ariparka.

Here’s more of the hilarious reactions:

Footage of burna boy vs Davido last night in Ghana #Messi | wizkid | pele pic.twitter.com/kT26x6UCsU — i apologize in advance (@iam_aubreyp) December 28, 2020

If Davido really fought Burna Boy, then he wouldn't be the first David to have fought a Giant. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) December 28, 2020

Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid in a club in Ghana yesterday pic.twitter.com/bfJSN5lHLV — ZEUS (@itzbasito) December 28, 2020

Davido and Burna boy nah David and Goliath part 2 🤣🤣

Can’t believe they took the beef this far

Shame! pic.twitter.com/0YGFZsVLls — LÈt’Ś GÉT WÈt💦💦 (@ChiDeraCollin19) December 28, 2020

The award-winning artists have been reported to be beefing from way back. In fact, Davido’s hit single, “Fem”, is alleged to be a diss track to Burna.