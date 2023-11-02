Fans react to Diddy going all out for Halloween with Batman costume, taunting Warner Bros.

Sean “Diddy” Combs showed up with arguably the most impressive Halloween costume this year when he dressed up as Batman. He went all out with an extravagant promotional video and studio images too.

The 53-year-old’s outfit was complete with an armoured bodysuit, a cape and a face mask. Diddy even went so far as to arrive at a party at the Highlight Room in Batman’s famous car, the Batmobile.

#TheDarkestKnight pic.twitter.com/oNHTkZVurD — LOVE (@Diddy) November 1, 2023 The outfit comes after Diddy revealed earlier in the week that Warner Bros. had served him a cease and desist letter urging him not to dress up as the Joker following his viral outfit last year which was inspired by Heath Ledger’s performance in the 2008 film, ‘The Dark Knight’. “Last year after I did the black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studios telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark,” he said on Wednesday in a video posted on Twitter (X). “And so, I don’t know what I’m gonna be this year.”

HALLOWEEN BREAKING NEWS! pic.twitter.com/ZOiwLYZacO — LOVE (@Diddy) October 31, 2023 He went on to describe whoever sent the emails to him as a motherf***** before sharing that he wouldn’t dress up as the Joker just because “your ass had enough time to f*** up my Halloween”. He ended the video with a “Stay Tuned” banner.

His response was emphatic and hilarious as he one upped the studio by dressing as another character from their famed franchise. He also seemed to reference the ongoing actors’ strike when he took a dig at “the greed” of the studios and slammed “empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more.” @shannonsharpeee was among those to react on social media: “Diddy really trolled Warner bros by wearing a Batman costume for Halloween after getting a cease & desist letter over his joker costume last year 😭🔥”

@itsavibe added, “after being banned from dressing up as the Joker again by Warner Bros. seems like Diddy just won Halloween again as Batman 😭 The Darkest Knight... this that rich sh*t for real.”