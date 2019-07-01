Lil Nas X. Picture: Instagram

American rapper Lil Nas X came out on Sunday, June 30 - the final day of Pride Month 2019. Taking to his official Twitter account, the “Panini” star revealed the news, making reference to the lyrics of his latest jam “C7osure” from his new EP titled "7".

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” he tweeted

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

“But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to "C7osure”, ending the post with a rainbow emoji, which signifies the end of pride month.

Twitter went into a frenzy with fans sharing their messages of support for the rapper.

Makes absolutely 0 difference, do your thang!! If you happy, that’s all that matters 💯 #BeYou 😎 — captainantiattention (@DaleHartgrove) July 1, 2019

lil nas x being gay......I knew no straight person could be that funny on twitter — yehaw 🐲🤠🏳️‍🌈🤠🐲 (@twogenjis) July 1, 2019

If you stop listening to Lil Nas X because of his sexuality you were never really a fan in the first place. pic.twitter.com/epYc3dMY6T — Fearless/Lessfear (@Quotemeorelse) July 1, 2019

The "Old Town Road" rapper shared another tweet by posting artwork from his album featuring the colours of the rainbow - a symbol of LGBTQ pride: "deadass thought i made it obvious."

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

The announcement comes just over a week after Lil Nas X hit the BET Awards stage alongside Billy Ray Cyrus to perform their hit "Old Town Road."

"Old Town Road" has spent 12 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making it the longest-running No. 1 hit of 2019.

The music video has over 182 million views on YouTube.



