Fans underwhelmed as Zayn Malik lookalike contest winners fail to capture his iconic style and features

The contest took place in Brooklyn, New York attracting several entrants who believed they could replicate the singer's distinctive style and heart throbbing features.

A recent lookalike competition aiming to find a doppelganger for former One Direction member Zayn Malik has left fans unimpressed.

Interestingly, among the three winners was a woman. However, while fans appreciated her appearance, they felt she looked nothing like the British singer.

Fans were generally dissatisfied with the winners of the competition. While the chosen participants were undoubtedly good-looking, fans argued that none of them truly resembled the former boy band member.

After the announcement on X, fans expressed their disappointment and doubt.

The Specsavers X account jokingly suggested getting in touch with the competition judges to help them "see better."