Fans underwhelmed as Zayn Malik lookalike contest winners fail to capture his iconic style and features

Zayn Malik lookalike competition leaves fans unimpressed with winners lacking resemblance to the singer. Picture: Instagram

Published 10h ago

A recent lookalike competition aiming to find a doppelganger for former One Direction member Zayn Malik has left fans unimpressed.

The contest took place in Brooklyn, New York attracting several entrants who believed they could replicate the singer's distinctive style and heart throbbing features.

Interestingly, among the three winners was a woman. However, while fans appreciated her appearance, they felt she looked nothing like the British singer.

Fans were generally dissatisfied with the winners of the competition. While the chosen participants were undoubtedly good-looking, fans argued that none of them truly resembled the former boy band member.

After the announcement on X, fans expressed their disappointment and doubt.

The Specsavers X account jokingly suggested getting in touch with the competition judges to help them "see better."

X user @Kristinaaa_97 commented: "I don’t think so at all, absolutely no resemblance."

— Kristinaaaa Marie (@Kristinaaa_97) November 18, 2024

Meanwhile, @106th remarked: "Not one person I saw at this thing looked anything like Zayn."

And @longpondwonder questioned: "Who lied to them?"

This lookalike competition follows the success of actor Timothée Chalamet’s lookalike contest, which took place in New York three weeks ago.

Since then, lookalike themed competitions have become a trend, with events celebrating doppelgangers of Harry Styles, Dev Patel, and Paul Mescal.

Another highly anticipated competition is for actress and model Zendaya, with the winner set to receive a cash prize and additional goodies.

