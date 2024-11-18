Fans underwhelmed as Zayn Malik lookalike contest winners fail to capture his iconic style and features

A recent lookalike competition aiming to find a doppelganger for former One Direction member Zayn Malik has left fans unimpressed.
The contest took place in Brooklyn, New York attracting several entrants who believed they could replicate the singer's distinctive style and heart throbbing features.
Interestingly, among the three winners was a woman. However, while fans appreciated her appearance, they felt she looked nothing like the British singer.
The winners of the Zayn Malik lookalike contest. pic.twitter.com/bmgyRTbp2M— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 17, 2024
Fans were generally dissatisfied with the winners of the competition. While the chosen participants were undoubtedly good-looking, fans argued that none of them truly resembled the former boy band member.
After the announcement on X, fans expressed their disappointment and doubt.
The Specsavers X account jokingly suggested getting in touch with the competition judges to help them "see better."
Anyone know how we can get in touch with the judges?— Specsavers (@Specsavers) November 17, 2024
X user @Kristinaaa_97 commented: "I don’t think so at all, absolutely no resemblance."
I don’t think so at all, absolutely no resemblance 😅
Meanwhile, @106th remarked: "Not one person I saw at this thing looked anything like Zayn."
Not one person I saw at this thing looked anything like Zayn— Mark (@106th) November 17, 2024
And @longpondwonder questioned: "Who lied to them?"
who lied to them— micah 🪩 stream #Shawn 🏔️ (@longpondwonder) November 17, 2024
This lookalike competition follows the success of actor Timothée Chalamet’s lookalike contest, which took place in New York three weeks ago.
Since then, lookalike themed competitions have become a trend, with events celebrating doppelgangers of Harry Styles, Dev Patel, and Paul Mescal.
Another highly anticipated competition is for actress and model Zendaya, with the winner set to receive a cash prize and additional goodies.