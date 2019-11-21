Felicity Huffman wants to help incarcerated women following her own prison stint due to the college admissions scandal.
The 56-year-old actress was sentenced to two weeks behind bars in October and given a hefty fine after she pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud following the college admissions scandal.
However, she was released after 12 days of her two-week sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California and has vowed to help her fellow inmates now that she is out.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The conditions at the prison were very difficult and there were no real initiatives to help the incarcerated women who were there.
"Felicity felt like the women in that facility were being discarded and left behind; they were forgotten. She loved the women there and bonded with them. When she left she felt guilty leaving them behind."