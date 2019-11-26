Fergie and Josh Duhamel finalise divorce









Fergie, left, and actor Josh Duhamel arrive at the Tom Ford Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Presentation in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Fergie and Josh Duhamel are said to have agreed to share legal and physical custody of their six-year-old son Axl as they finalised their divorce. The former couple - who have six-year-old son Axl - separated more than two years ago after eight years of marriage, and they are said to have agreed to share legal and physical custody of their boy. According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Fergie and Josh also agreed that neither will pay child support. But details of how their assets and finances are split up is to remain confidential under their settlement agreement. The pair announced they had separated in September 2017, and Fergie filed for divorce in May.

It was recently reported that she was not requesting spousal support from the 47-year-old actor.

The "Glamorous" hitmaker was said to be keen for both parties to pay for their own legal fees for the duration of the proceedings, and didn't want either of them to have to cough up monthly maintenance going forward.

According to the court documents, previously obtained by The Blast, the 44-year-old singer wanted joint legal and physical custody of Axl, and also asked the courts to restore her name to Stacy Ann Ferguson once the divorce is finalised.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained close.Josh previously said: "Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work.

"But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby."

Josh dated actress Eiza Gonzalez after his split from Fergie, but their romance ended earlier last year because the 'Safe Haven' hunk wasn't ready to commit.

A source said at the time: "Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have ended their relationship. Josh truly enjoyed Eiza's company but is ready to move on.

"She was looking for a serious relationship and wanted a life partner. He wasn't at that point. Josh is highly independent and he values his space and free time. It was hard for Eiza to deal with being apart so much."