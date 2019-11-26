Fergie and Josh Duhamel are said to have agreed to share legal and physical custody of their six-year-old son Axl as they finalised their divorce.
According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, Fergie and Josh also agreed that neither will pay child support.
But details of how their assets and finances are split up is to remain confidential under their settlement agreement.
The pair announced they had separated in September 2017, and Fergie filed for divorce in May.