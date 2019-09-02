Fetty Wap arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Picture: AP

Fetty Wap has been arrested for allegedly punching a valet in Las Vegas. The 28-year-old rapper - whose real name is Willie Maxwell II - was apprehended by police on Sunday after allegedly punching a valet at a Las Vegas hotel following a row.

According to TMZ, Fetty got into an argument with a staff member at the Mirage Hotel and Casino and the "Trap Queen" hitmaker is said to have thrown three punches at the valet.

Another employee of the hotel made a citizen's arrest and held onto Fetty until police arrived and took him into custody, where he was booked for three counts of misdemeanour battery.

The 'My Way' rapper was released a few hours later but will have to appear in court soon.

This isn't the first time Fetty has faced trouble for allegedly lashing out in recent months.

In June, a woman he met on a music video shoot filed a police report alleging he had manhandled her at a Hollywood Hills residence.

According to the complaint, Fetty invited the woman and several others to a party at an Airbnb property after the shoot and at some point in the evening, the accuser went into a room with him and accused him of putting his hands on her.

Video footage then appeared to show him smacking the phone out of her hand.

A friend of the woman was also in the room at the time and witnessed the altercation, which was believed to have been triggered by an argument over the other females Fetty had invited back to the house.