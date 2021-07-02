Financial firm quits as Britney Spears' co-conservators after public scrutiny

A financial institution connected to Britney Spears’ conservatorship has backed out over public scrutiny of her treatment, meaning her father Jamie Spears is now the sole conservator of her financial affair. The Bessemer Trust Company was appointed as co-conservators over the 39-year-old singer’s finances by Judge Brenda Penny in November last year, after she denied a request for Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from the conservatorship.

And after Britney recently spoke out in court in another bid to have her father removed from her case – which was once again rejected by a judge on Wednesday – Bessemer Trust Company have decided to walk away from the situation. According to TMZ, the trust “decided it does not want to get involved because it’s become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship”.

The publication claimed the trust don’t want to deal with Jamie Spears, and are concerned about the “public outcry” over Britney’s alleged treatment since her conservatorship began in 2008. The news means that Jamie will remain the sole conservator of his daughter’s estate and financial affairs, alongside her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery. Britney spoke out in court last week about her conservatorship, claiming it has left her "traumatised" and "depressed" - and she called for her father Jamie Spears to be jailed.

She said: "They have me going to therapy three times a week and to a psychiatrist. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life. In the meantime, I want this therapist to come to my home, I’m not willing to go to Westlake ... They set me up by sending me to the most exposed places. I need your help. "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."