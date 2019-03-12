Daniel Radcliffe participates in the 'Miracle Workers' panel during the TBS presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. Picture: AP

The first pics of 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe on set in Adelaide, Australia in his new film "Escape From Pretoria" have surfaced online recently. Based on Tim Jenkin's autobiography "Inside Out: Escape from Pretoria Prison".

"Escape From Pretoria," is set to tell the story of Tim Jenkin, played by Radcliffe, and two other white inmates who escaped from the Pretoria Central Prison in 1979 after they were imprisoned and branded as terrorists for working on behalf of the ANC.

Jenkins, along with two other inmates, were able to escape thanks to nine handmade keys while fellow inmate Denis Goldberg, played by Sam Neill, distracted the warden, giving the others the chance to escape the prison.

The film is produced by David Barron and speaking to Screendaily following the casting of Neil he said: “I am thrilled Sam Neill has agreed to join the cast of Escape From Pretoria. I cannot imagine another actor portraying Denis Goldberg who was such a hugely important player in the fight against apartheid.”

Principle photography for the film kicked off in February and a release date is yet to be announced.

See all the pics and video below:

Daniel Radcliffe is shackled while filming Escape From Pretoria in Adelaide#danielradcliffe pic.twitter.com/LSQkqOGXS3 — daniel radcliffe london (@danielradlondon) March 11, 2019