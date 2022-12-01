Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie dies aged 79

Christine McVie has died at the age of 79. The Fleetwood Mac star “passed away peacefully” in hospital on Wednesday morning after a “short illness”.

In a statement on Facebook, her family said: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. Watch video:

“We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.” Fleetwood Mac also posted a heartfelt tribute to the singer on their Twitter page, describing her as “the best musician anyone could have in their band”. The statement read: “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.

“She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. “We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.” McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in the 1970s and the band ultimately became one of the most famous and successful rock groups of the next 20 years.

