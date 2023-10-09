Food Network star Michael Chiarello dies after suffering allergic reaction

Michael Chiarello has died after suffering a serious allergic reaction. The 61-year-old celebrity chef was best known for fronting shows like 'Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello' for 10 seasons on Food Network but passed away on Friday after suffering an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock, his family have now confirmed in a statement released through his Gruppo Chiarello company.

The statement read: "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table." The former 'NapaStyle' host is survived by his daughters, Margaux, Felicia, and Giana - who he has with ex-wife Eileen Gordon - and son Aidna.

The statement continued: "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savour life's flavours." According to the family, arrangements will remain private, and in lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that mourners make donations to Meals on Wheels, ensuring his "commitment to culinary excellence and sustainability" will continue.

The famed TV chef could be seen on programmes by Fine Living and Cooking Channel over the course of his career and even made guest appearances on shows like 'Today' and 'The View'.