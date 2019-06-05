Singer, make-up mogul and fashion entrepreneur Rihanna has been named the richest female musician by Forbes with an estimated R8.8 billion fortune. According to Forbes, the FEИTY owner beat out the likes of Madonna (R8.7 billion), Celine Dion (R6.6 billion) and Beyoncé (R5.8 billion) to achieve this top honour.

This is mostly due to her joint make-up venture Fenty Beauty with LVMH and has expanded their partnership with the FEИTY luxury clothing brand. This also saw Rihanna becoming the first black women to create a luxury fashion line under the LVMH umbrella.

The "Kiss Me Better" singer also has her own lingerie line Savage X Fenty and previously had numerous collaboration with global footwear brand Puma for the Puma X Fenty line.

Fenty Beauty famously turned the make-up community on its head in 2017 when the beauty line debuted with 40 foundations shade, now 50, providing shades for almost all skin tones.

The make-up brand has only gone from strength to strength becoming one of the most sought after brands by make-up lovers.

The same inclusive nature is seen in her Savage X Fenty line and FEИTY where Rihanna caters for women of all sizes and the first FEИTY collection being gender neutral.