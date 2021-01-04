Former Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies after reportedly collapsing while walking her dog
Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts has died aged 65.
The actress - who starred alongside late former 007 Sir Roger Moore as Stacey Sutton in 1985's 'A View to a Kill' - passed away in hospital in California on Sunday after she reportedly "collapsed" whilst walking her dog on Christmas Eve.
Her rep told TMZ that the screen star was "put on a ventilator, but never got better".
Mike Pingel, her longtime rep and friend, also told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realised how much she meant to them."
As well as playing a Bond girl, Tanya also appeared on the iconic TV series 'Charlie's Angels' as Julie Rogers, a role she held for a year.
She then went on to land the part of Midge Pinciotti on 'That '70s Show' between between 1998 and 2001, and in 2004.
Tanya - who was born Victoria Leigh Blum - was a model before she turned to acting, having starred in TV ads before she landed her first role in the 1975 horror 'Forced Entry’.
In 1982, Tanya posed for Playboy.
The late star is survived by her husband Lance and her sister Barbara Chase.