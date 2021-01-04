Former Bond actress Tanya Roberts dies after reportedly collapsing while walking her dog

Former Bond girl Tanya Roberts has died aged 65.

The actress - who starred alongside late former 007 Sir Roger Moore as Stacey Sutton in 1985's 'A View to a Kill' - passed away in hospital in California on Sunday after she reportedly "collapsed" whilst walking her dog on Christmas Eve.

Her rep told TMZ that the screen star was "put on a ventilator, but never got better".

Mike Pingel, her longtime rep and friend, also told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realised how much she meant to them."

As well as playing a Bond girl, Tanya also appeared on the iconic TV series 'Charlie's Angels' as Julie Rogers, a role she held for a year.