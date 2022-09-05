Former ‘NCIS’ actress Pauley Perrette grateful to be here after ‘massive stroke’

Pauley Perrette suffered a “massive stroke” a year ago. The former “NCIS” actress – who played Abby Sciuto for 15 seasons until leaving the show in 2018 – feels “so grateful” to be “still here”, a year after going through a major medical emergency.

In a Twitter post, she wrote: “It’s 9/2. One year ago I had a massive stroke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, and daddy, and then Cousin Wayne. “Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far And still so grateful, still so full of faith, and STILL HERE!" In an accompanying video, the 53-year-old actress asked: “How many times do I cheat death?”

She went on to recall how she was hospitalised in 2014 after experiencing a severe allergic reaction to her character’s hair dye, being attacked the following year by a homeless man, among other difficult times. She said: “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do I cheat death? Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor. “I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are over there. And I’m here, I’m still here, I feel good.”

