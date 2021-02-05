Former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft comes out as transgender

Former WWE star Tyler Reks (deadname) - who retired from the ring in 2014 - has come out as transgender and will now be known as Gabbi Tuft. The 42-year-old grappler admitted she has been through some of the "darkest" months of her life and hinted she has been suicidal at times, but she is now confident in who she is. Gabbi wrote in a lengthy statement shared to her social media accounts: "This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me. "This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do. "I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am.

"The previous eight months have been some of the darkest of my entire life. The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions.

"However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light."

Gabbi went on to thank her "loving" wife Priscilla - with whom she has nine-year-old daughter Mia - and her other friends and family for their support and acceptance.

She said: "My loving wife, family, and closest friends have accepted me for who I am. To them, I am forever grateful. Your support along the way means more than you will ever know.

"I don’t expect everyone to agree or understand. It’s not my place to change any of your core beliefs. Just know that the outer shell may change, but the soul remains the same."

The former wrestler - who retired from the ring in 2014 after six years with WWE - has sat down for an interview with “Extra”, which will air on Friday and promised it will answer fans' questions.

She continued: "I know that many of you have questions and, as I have promised, they will all be answered.

“Tomorrow, on Extra, my interview with Billy Bush airs worldwide. I have included a link in the bio to this interview along with my personal coming out video that explains everything (waiting for Instagram to approve my name change and update the bio - please see my story for the link in the meantime).

"I promise to always be transparent and truthful with my journey, and to be a light to those that are in need.

"This is me. Love always, Gabbi Alon Tuft"

A link took fans to a teaser for the interview, in which she discussed the impact her transition has had on her marriage to Priscilla, who she wed in 2002.

She said: "It's been a very interesting progression. Our intimate life has changed quite a bit. We're not active in that way right now, but what we've discovered is a whole different part of our relationship."