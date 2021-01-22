'Framing Britney Spears' documentary will explore conservatorship

The New York Times 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary will delve into her conservatorship. The “New York Times Presents” series has unveiled the trailer for its sixth episode, which promises to delve into the 39-year-old singer's rise to fame, as well as her subsequent mental health and legal struggles and the fact she hasn't had control of her own affairs since 2008. The teaser for “Framing Britney Spears” opens with a black and white childhood photo of the 'Toxic' singer smiling. A female voiceover says: "Britney was so focused. This was a girl that's coming from strength." Pictures of Britney from earlier in her career suddenly give way to images of her in more suggestive outfits and poses.

Another voiceover claims that while the star accepted the inevitability of a conversatorship, she "didn't want her father to be conservator".

Former MTV host and DJ Dave Holmes adds: "Any time there's that amount of money to be made, you have to question the motives of everyone."

Britney is currently locked in a legal battle against her father to have him permanently removed from her conservatorship, as she no longer wants him to have control over her life, as he has done since her conservatorship began following her public breakdown in 2008.

Multiple hearing across 2020 mean the agreement has been extended, with the most recent ruling from last month leaving it in place until September this year - however there are multiple hearings before then which could alter its structure.

Her dad previously claimed he hasn’t spoken to his daughter since August and he "misses her".

He said: "I love my daughter and I miss her very much.

“When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally.

"I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family."

And Jamie’s attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen described his relationship with Britney as "not that different than your average father-daughter relationship" and insisted they have "mutual love and respect".

She explained: "There has always been a mutual love and respect for each other. Until Britney's court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham abruptly instructed Jamie not to contact Britney a few months ago, Jamie and Britney had spoken often and regularly throughout the entire conservatorship.

"In fact, they had spoken just the day before and had had a pleasant and collaborative conversation."