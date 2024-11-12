Frank Cadillac of Neon Dreams makes South Africa his new home

Frank Cadillac, the frontman of the eclectic Canadian band Neon Dreams, recently moved to Cape Town. Following a series of performances throughout the country for many years now, Cadillac said that he finally felt like he had returned “home”.

Chatting to Independent Media Lifestyle from his new home in the mother city, Cadillac said that the love he receives from fans in South Africa keeps him constantly inspired and creative. “Every time I had to leave South Africa I used to cry, I’d be on the plane thinking I wish this was my home. “I love Canada because that’s where I grew up but when you find something that suits you, you just know,” shared the singer.

The artist added: “There is an abundance of love. I really adore South Africa's sense of community, and it has taught me more about my goals in life and the type of family I hope to build.” Frank Cadillac amongst his fans at a live show. Picture: Instagram. Before moving to South Africa, the band felt adrift, yet eager to find a purpose for their music. It was here, among the vibrant cultures and embracing communities, that Cadillac discovered true peace and a sense of belonging. “I wanted to help people find their true selves but that also meant that I had to work on finding myself ... I found something beautiful in life, I put it into a song and South Africans responded to it.

“We noticed it right away, I knew we had to come here. A lot of people had negative things to say about us coming here but I didn’t care, I knew I had to come and see what it’s all about.” As he continues to explore the musical landscape of the country, Cadillac has his sights set on collaborations that could bridge cultures. “I have a dream where I want to weave in and out of each culture because I find beauty in all of them and understand all of the sounds.

“I come from a Jamaican background and Jamaicans love everything not just reggae. I worked with a lot of artists, and I’d love to work with Zakes Bantwini soon.” In his reflective moments, he has realised that South Africa is a nexus of inspiration, a place producing music that ignites a revolution around the world. “There is so much here to explore and I realised after I came South Africa that everyone takes from here. You guys start a revolution with your music.”

Speaking about how the country has helped him grow as an artist he shared a story about how one of their most popular songs, “Stardust” from their album, “The Good, The True, And The Beautiful”, came to fruition. Neon Dreams consists of drummer Adrian Morris and vocalist Frank Kadillac. Picture: Supplied. “We had a gig in Joburg and usually after each show we try to stay and talk to all the fans until everyone leaves, but this particular night, the line was so long, and we only had 30 minutes before leaving to catch a flight to Cape Town. “I got halfway through the line and this lady says ‘I love your music, it reminds me of my child, he used to listen to your music all the time’. When I asked where he was, she said he passed away a week ago and that she came to the show just to feel what he was feeling when he listened to our songs.

“She brought his brothers and father and they were crying in the background. My heart was hurting, I’ve never experienced an interaction like this and what my music really means to people.” Cadillac said that the next day he couldn’t stop thinking about the encounter and felt that he needed to do something about it. “While we were driving through Stellenbosch, I was looking at the mountains, this song started trickling in my head before I even got to the studio ... I felt like I had to write this song for her and anybody else that is going through that kind of situation.”

Cadillac said that when they perform the song live, the feeling is indescribable. “There’s this crazy energy, it’s so emotional. When I am singing it, I don’t even feel like I am singing it. It feels as if someone is. It’s a very special moment that can’t be put into words, you have to be there to experience it,” he said. About the album, he said that it revealed a very different side of the band.