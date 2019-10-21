Frank Ocean defends PrEP+ club night amid criticism from queer community









Frank Ocean. Instagram American star Frank Ocean has defended his decision to name his recent club night after an HIV-prevention drug.

The 31-year-old singer has faced criticism from members of the LGBTQI+ community, some of whom have accused Ocean of attempting to "rewrite history" by re-imagining New York's night club scene as if the drug had existed in the 1970s and 1980s.

In a lengthy message posted on Tumblr, he wrote: "Club culture around late 70s and 80s nightlife in NYC was a special, much talked about and written about thing. From the star studded midtown clubs like studio 54 and the first danceteria to the downtown clubs like Mudd + paradise garage.





The figures, the music, the looks, the lack of regulation haha. I recognize NY wasn't all lasers and disco lighting and that simultaneously, there was a lot of crime and poverty and that a huge part of club culture, the gay community, at that time were being wiped out by HIV + AIDS.





"Now in 2019, there's a pill you can take every day that will at a better than 90% chance prevent you from contracting HIV. This pill was approved by the FDA in 2012...the fact remains that despite price being a very real barrier to this potentially life saving drug for some, the other very real barrier is awareness.



