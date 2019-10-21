American star Frank Ocean has defended his decision to name his recent club night after an HIV-prevention drug.
The 31-year-old singer has faced criticism from members of the LGBTQI+ community, some of whom have accused Ocean of attempting to "rewrite history" by re-imagining New York's night club scene as if the drug had existed in the 1970s and 1980s.
In a lengthy message posted on Tumblr, he wrote: "Club culture around late 70s and 80s nightlife in NYC was a special, much talked about and written about thing. From the star studded midtown clubs like studio 54 and the first danceteria to the downtown clubs like Mudd + paradise garage.