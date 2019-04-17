Celebrities arrive for the 2012 Brit Awards ceremony at O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Frank Ocean has been in a secret relationship for three years, after admitting he doesn't use dating apps because he's off the market.



The 31-year-old rapper made the confession after being asked if he uses dating apps, and revealed that he doesn't rely on technology to find himself a date, as he's already got a special someone whom he's been romancing in private for three years.





Speaking to Gayletter magazine, he said: "I don't use dating apps. I've been in a relationship for three years. I definitely wasn't using dating apps before then. I don't think I would use dating apps now. I f**k with Marc Jacobs' philosophy on that, so I wouldn't rule it out, but it is a little hectic being a famous person on dating apps."





The 'Novacane' hitmaker keeps much of his life private, and used to even post secretly on Instagram using a private account for over a year.





In November last year, he opened up his Instagram account to the public, but says he did so in order to "control" his public image, as he was finding the way he was being portrayed "wasn't even close to correct".





He said: "I feel like there was dissonance between how I was seen by the audience and where I was actually.





"I feel like between the numbers of zero to ten, in between every number there's infinity, you know?





"I would describe a person as the space between the symbols, beyond the language. That dissonance - the word being a big container for how I was feeling ... the way I was seen was not even close to correct. It's still not correct, either."





Frank rarely gives interviews but feels that when he does, the focus tends to be on the one thing he's working on, which makes the "stakes higher".





He concluded: "With some pop stars, the idea of them is maybe more balanced or fully formed: a half-dozen magazine covers, x amount of interviews, a daily influx of media.





"When you're completely minimal with media, there's a lot of pressure on whatever one thing you're doing, the stakes are higher.



