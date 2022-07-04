Freida Pinto realised her ‘dream’ by making Mr Malcolm’s List

Freida Pinto has achieved a “dream” by making “Mr. Malcolm’s List”. The 37-year-old actress stars alongside Sope Dirisu in the new period drama, and Freida is thrilled that they've managed to transform the story from a YouTube short into a feature film.

Story continues below Advertisement

Asked what it's like to have been part of the journey, the actress told ‘Screen Rant’: “A little bit of a dream come true, because when we made the short film, it was four years before we made the feature film. Watch video: “And every year we thought we'd be shooting the feature film, and then another year went by and another year went by. You're like: ‘Are we ever going to make this? Or is this just going to remain one of those distant dreams; something that never ended up happening?’

“But I don't really remember feeling totally disheartened. Because somewhere in there, I just knew that we were onto something beautiful and onto something magical, and that it was going to happen.” Meanwhile, Pinto recently confessed to accepting “stereotypical” roles earlier in her career because she wanted “exposure”. The actress shot to global stardom after appearing alongside Dev Patel in “Slumdog Millionaire” but Freida admits to making some regrettable decisions after her breakthrough success.

Story continues below Advertisement