French Montana is suffering from dehydration and exhaustion and doesn't know if he'll be released from hospital for Thanksgiving. The "Unforgettable" hitmaker was taken to hospital last Thursday and it is still unclear whether he will be released in time for Thanksgiving later this week as doctors are still running tests and keeping the rapper under observation.

Sources told TMZ French's problems stem from a travel schedule that saw him visit four countries in just six days as he fell seriously ill when he returned, and he still has a raised heart rate and stomach pains.

French shared a brief update on Instagram earlier this week, revealing he was still in an intensive care unit (ICU), and a board on the wall of his room revealed hospital staff were trying to "manage pain" for him.

He has had a number of visitors to keep his spirits up, including Megan Thee Stallion, and it was recently revealed he's also been in touch with his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian as she has been worried about him.